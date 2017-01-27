Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans shared some cute photos of newborn daughter Ensley

“Teen Mom 2” star and new mom of three Jenelle Evans recently gave birth to daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, whom she shares with boyfriend David Eason, and is sharing pictures of her baby girl.

On Thursday, Evans posted a photo of sleepy and swaddled Ensley, with the caption “My sugar plum.”

My sugar plum. 💋 A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:02am PST

Just an hour before, she posted another picture of the adorable infant, saying, “Good morning world!”

Good morning world! 🎀 #Precious A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 26, 2017 at 6:26am PST

Ensley was born just two days ago and marks the third child Evans has welcomed into the world. She also has a 7-year-old son Jace with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis and a 2-year-old son Kaiser with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith. She and Griffith share custody of Kaiser, but Evans’ mom Barbara has custody of Jace. Eason also has another child from a previous relationship, daughter Maryssa.





“Let the collection of baby girl bows begin! She’s so precious and beautiful. I’m so in love with her already,” Evans tweeted a few hours after Ensley was born. “Happy and healthy!”

Let the collection of baby girl bows begin! she's so precious and beautiful. I'm so in love with her already! Happy and healthy! 💋👼🏼 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) January 24, 2017

