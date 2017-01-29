Temperatures are rising over this sexy new country music video

There is a beauty to Michael Ray’s new music video for his hit single “Think A Little Less” in that both guys and gals will have plenty to look at. From the sexy main character to the hot singer, it really is the best of both worlds.

The video showcases the hotness of both Michael and his leading lady, lounging around a beachfront home giving sultry looks to the camera. And the video also is sure to add to the success of the song itself, which has already reached the top 15 on the country music charts and has over 6.2 million streams.





Michael recently traveled to New York City to debut the song officially on “Today” on Jan. 24. “Growing up watching Kathie Lee and ‘The Today Show, it’s an honor to be asked to be on and perform ‘Think A Little Less,’” said Michael in a recent press release. “This is one of those times my grandmother thinks I finally made it!”

Having toured with country superstars such as Darius Rucker, Brantley Gilbert and Sam Hunt, Michael is currently out now on his own headlining tour, which is set to run through the middle of February.