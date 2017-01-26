Texas teacher in trouble for pointing a water gun at President Trump in a classroom

A Texas teacher is in trouble after video recorded during class showed her point a water gun at a projection of President Donald Trump. She yelled “Die!” as she pulled the trigger.

Dallas ISD placed high school art teacher Payal Modi on administrative leave Thursday afternoon because of the video posted on her own Instagram account, Dallas News reports.

Modi had been employed at Adamson High School.

The short video was filmed in a classroom, and you can hear people laughing in the background, but it’s not clear if those were students laughing.





The school district released the following statement: