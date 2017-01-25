The air in your home is full of chemicals, but here’s NASA’s simple solution for getting rid of them

Even if the air in your home smells fresh, it can contain chemicals such as carbon dioxide and formaldehyde, which are constantly being released by anything from kitchen appliances and carpet to printer ink.

Luckily, the solution to removing them is actually quite simple: house plants. That’s right, plants can actually clean the air inside, just like they do out in nature. Investing in a few of the NASA recommended varieties will make a huge difference in the health of your home.





Some of the best plants to buy are devil’s ivy, variegated snake plant, rubber plant, weeping fig, and bamboo palm. Many of the recommended plants are also easy to take care of, so that’s a win-win.

But be careful to do your research if you have pets or small children, because some of the plants can be toxic if they are eaten.

