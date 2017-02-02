The Bad Lip Reading of the 2016 NFL season is here and it’s pure hilarity

The Bad Lip Reading videos that have gone viral all over the world got their start in football. With the 2016 season almost over, the group is giving us one last taste of hilarity.

Like the inauguration day clip, the NFL Bad Lip Reading clowns on everybody, from Tom Brady to the Texans’ special team coaches.

RELATED: Bad Lip Reading injects its signature LOL-worthy weirdness into “High School Musical”

While it’s always interesting to hear the microphones inside football players’ helmets, there’s nothing quite like watching a lineman tell his teammate “your tongue is ashy.”





RELATED: Football season is almost over, but don’t cry just yet–NFL Bad Lip Reading is back

We can probably expect a few more NFL bad lip reading videos from the group — they made two last year, and their clip from 2013 has over 68 million views.