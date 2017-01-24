The camera was still rolling when this British weatherman gave his anchor a piece of his mind

Every once in a while we get a look into what’s happening behind the scenes in a news station and sometimes, it’s not quite what we expected. That was the case on BBC a few years ago when an anchor introduced his weatherman by saying, “we’ll have the weather forecast in a minute and of course it will be 100% accurate and provide all the detail you could possibly want.”

However, when the camera cut to the staff meteorologist, he wasn’t exactly ready for his close-up, when the anchors saw his middle finger one of them let out a very British cry of surprise. They actually did a pretty good job of pivoting into their next story. We couldn’t find the anchor on the BBC website, which might mean that was his last forecast.





