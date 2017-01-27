The claws came out on “The View” after Omarosa and Joy Behar got into a nasty fight over President Trump

Omarosa Manigault, the Office of Public Liaison communications director for President Trump, joined the ladies of ABC’s “The View” on Friday.

When senior advisor and then-campaign manager Kellyanne Conway made an appearance several months before, the conversation was nothing short of hostile. And Manigault faced a similar environment.

“Y’all can keep throwing things at me. I’m not going to fall for that,” she declared.

Manigault said she and the Trump camp were more than committed to making the country “the best it’s going to be” and suggested that America’s interests had not been represented properly during former President Obama’s administration.





To the treatment she received on the show, Manigault said, “I now work for the country and I take my job very seriously” after calling for a compromise of ideas.

Co-host Joy Behar jumped in, asking if the country would be able to see Trump’s tax returns.

Manigault changed the subject to speak about her fiancé, who was sitting in the crowd. She spoke of how well they got along, despite him being a Democrat and her being a Republican.

But Manigault wasn’t finished there. Turning to Behar, she said:

“He’s going to be my husband in April. And I’m so happy that he’s here with me and he brings me so much joy. And I hope that you one day could find that kind of joy, Joy, in your life.”

The audience promptly booed Manigault, while Behar’s coworkers came to her defense. Behar, in fact, recently married Steve Janowitz, her boyfriend of 29 years.

(H/T: Mediaite)