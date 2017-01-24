The cost of HGTV’s Dream Home

Since 1997, the HGTV Dream Home has been one of the network’s biggest annual giveaways, with entries reaching numbers as high as 94 million. Chances are, you’ve even tried to enter for your chance at one of the beautiful vacation homes. But wait a minute. There’s a catch.

The lucky winners of the dream home have to pay property taxes, which are expected to be at a minimum of $693,000 each year, according to an expert from TurboTax. Regardless of the high taxes, millions still enter each year.



