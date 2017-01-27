The daughter of a disgraced Illinois governor just accused former President Obama of having blood on his hands

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was convicted and subsequently resentenced to 14 years in federal prison as the result of a political scandal which involved evidence of him trying to sell former President Obama’s old senate seat.

On Thursday, his 20-year-old daughter, Amy, penned an open letter to the president on her mother’s Facebook expressing her frustration with his decision to not grant clemency to her father.

“Dear Barack Obama,” she opened:

If you didn’t notice, I didn’t refer to you as “Mr. President” this time. That’s because you’ve lost my respect. You’ve broken my heart once again, and you’ve betrayed the concept of justice like many other heartless individuals have done before you. I thought you were different. I thought you had a moral compass. Turns out you’re just like the rest – selfish and spineless.





The young Blagojevich shamed the president for granting clemency to people like whistleblower Chelsea Manning and Fuerzas Armadas de Liberación Nacional (FALN) terrorist Oscar Lopez Rivera, but for skipping over her father.

“You didn’t have to pardon him, only commute the sentence,” she criticized. “You just had to let him come home. You didn’t.”

Blagojevich closed out her open letter expressing her disappointment in the former president. She told him that she could see the blood on his hands. “You can keep washing them, but they’ll never be clean,” she said.

You can read the full Facebook post below, courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times and Scribd: