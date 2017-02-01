The internet can’t handle these pictures of a relaxed Barack Obama sporting flip flops and a backward hat

As the rest of America reacts to the daily news coming out of Washington, D.C., former President Obama is taking it easy and enjoying some downtime in the Caribbean.
While Obama has taken a few moments out of his vacation to comment on current issues, new pictures have emerged of the former president vacationing, showing him relaxed and enjoying himself, obviously happy to be away from the White House.
When some people saw the relaxed images of him, they were reminded that he’s not coming back and simply couldn’t handle the reality.
