The internet can’t handle these pictures of a relaxed Barack Obama sporting flip flops and a backward hat

As the rest of America reacts to the daily news coming out of Washington, D.C., former President Obama is taking it easy and enjoying some downtime in the Caribbean.

While Obama has taken a few moments out of his vacation to comment on current issues, new pictures have emerged of the former president vacationing, showing him relaxed and enjoying himself, obviously happy to be away from the White House.

Obama really in the BVI in flip flops just chillin pic.twitter.com/k1zb1Z3bQ2 — Amat Victoria Curamॐ (@BR_Nation) February 1, 2017

Just saw Obama in flip flops and a backwards hat… just strolling (on IG). I think i might genuinely love those people. 😭😭😭 — Roe V Wave (@Steebie_K) February 1, 2017

Favourite headline of the day as I scroll through all the bad news. "OBAMA IS VACATIONING WITH HIS HAT ON BACKWARDS" — Ryan Donnelly (@ryan_donnelly88) February 1, 2017

RELATED: President Obama shared a sweet father-daughter moment with Malia as the family touched down in Hawaii for vacation





When some people saw the relaxed images of him, they were reminded that he’s not coming back and simply couldn’t handle the reality.

Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017

Obama got the hat flipped to the back yeah hes gone😭😭😭😭 — BABYFACE DEVIL (@INYADREAMSSS) February 1, 2017

RELATED: During the final moments of his last press conference, President Obama shared heartfelt sentiments about his daughters