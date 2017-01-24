The latest photo of Boomer Phelps is so cute, we can’t even stand it

Boomer Phelps may only be 8 months old, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming an Instagram star.

The son of Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson has his very own verified Instagram account with over 700,000 followers, the latest post on which is an adorable photo of Boomer and his new pacifier.

I love my new mustache!!! A photo posted by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:58am PST

“I love my new mustache!!!” the caption reads.

Boomer’s account has been documenting some very cool occasions — including his meeting Santa Claus, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon and Simon Cowell — as well as cute, everyday pictures of the baby. So far, he’s done a lot in his short life!





RELATED: Boomer Phelps was on Santa’s Nice List this year and was all smiles as he showed off his Christmas loot