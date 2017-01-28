The media fights back after President Donald Trump decided what he thinks is fake news

Donald Trump’s war on the media shows no signs of slowing down. On Saturday morning, he sent out a set of tweets bashing the New York Times and the Washington Post–two of the biggest papers in the nation that lean to the left. Recently, he’s taken issue with the media’s reporting of his inauguration crowds.

The failing @nytimes has been wrong about me from the very beginning. Said I would lose the primaries, then the general election. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017

Thr coverage about me in the @nytimes and the @washingtonpost gas been so false and angry that the times actually apologized to its….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017

…dwindling subscribers and readers.They got me wrong right from the beginning and still have not changed course, and never will. DISHONEST — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017

The New York Times fired back at the president’s claim that their number of subscribers are “dwindling.” Saying that “subscribers & audience at all-time highs” and declaring “supporting independent journalism matters.”





This is not the first time that Trump has blasted the New York Times. According to the Trump Twitter Archive, the president has tweeted about the New York Times and their reporters on thirty-five occasions. He’s called them “failing,” a “dying newspaper” and several other names.

According to InfoPlease, The New York Times is currently the third most popular newspaper in the United States with a circulation of 1,120,420, while the Washington Post has 699,130. Steve Bannon, the president’s chief of staff, declared in a recent New York Times interview that the press is the “opposition party” and that the media should “keep its mouth shut.”