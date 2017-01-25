The music world mourns the death of one of the men who made the Allman Brothers Band legendary

Butch Trucks, the longtime drummer for the Allman Brothers Band, has died at age 69.

Rolling Stone confirmed the news with Trucks’ booking manager after reports of his death began to circulate on Facebook and Twitter.

Trucks was one of the founding members of the Allman Brothers Band and played with the group since its inception in the 1960s. Alongside percussionist Jai “Jaimoe” Johanny Johanson, Trucks helped to refine the Allman Brothers’ sound. The band was led by late guitar player Duane Allman and his brother, singer and guitarist Gregg Allman.

RELATED: These are the 20 most tragic, unforgettable rock ‘n’ roll deaths of all time





For decades, the band toured the world, playing to thousands of fans. Allman Brothers shows became known for their intensity, longevity, and authenticity. Though the band’s roots are in Southern Rock, it found a home at the Beacon Theater in New York City, where it played regular residencies for many years.

In an interview with Swampland.com, Trucks revealed those shows were among his favorite memories of the group.

“There isn’t any venue that comes close,” Trucks said of the Beacon Theater. “The tour last year was fun, but we missed the best part of the year which is the Beacon.”

As soon as Trucks’ death was confirmed by Rolling Stone, his peers began remembering his contributions to music.

“Awfully sad to hear of the passing of Butch Trucks,” singer-songwriter Jason Isbell wrote. “A deserving legend, with a family full of ridiculously talented and truly sweet people.”