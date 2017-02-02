The next time he plays catch with his son, this dad will remember to wear a cup

One dad probably wasn’t expecting so much oomph behind the ball that his son lobbed at him when they were having a casual game of catch in the basement. Unfortunately for the father, his kid aimed a little bit south of the glove.

Honestly, he encouraged the kid to throw the ball, “as hard as [he could],” so he really doesn’t have anybody to put this one on but himself. And because he didn’t learn his lesson the first time, he kept egging the boy on, saying “as hard as you can again.” Of course, the son, who seems to be a natural, put the ball right in his nether-region.





