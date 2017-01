We’re at that time of the year again ladies and gentleman. It’s Oscar season. The most coveted prize of them all is the Best Picture award.

The nominees for Best Picture are:

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”





“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”