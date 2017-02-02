The outtakes from Triumph the Insult Comic Dog’s trip to the inauguration are even better than the main clip

Triumph the insult comic dog was a mainstay of the campaign season, and now that Donald Trump has assumed the presidency, there’s a pretty good chance that we’ll be seeing a lot of the puppet in the years to come. Unlike a lot of the other comedians in the game, Triumph generally tries to make fun of both sides of the aisle, which we can definitely appreciate.

RELATED: Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was at the inauguration to roast Trump supporters and protesters alike

“Conan” sent Triumph to the inauguration to talk to the protesters and the Trump supporters, and on Tuesday the show released the outtakes from the puppet’s rips on the attendants. Unfortunately, it was very tough to get around during the inauguration, so Triumph only got to roast Trump supporters.





RELATED: Triumph the Insult Comic Dog meets the Real Housewives of Atlanta