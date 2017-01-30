The Rock has a tiny little dog, and it’s totally adorable

As if you needed another reason to love The Rock, he shared one with us this weekend.

The Rock is a proud dog owner, and his dog, named Hobbs, is perfectly adorable.

“0Hobbs knows anytime I say, Daddy’s gotta go to work’ he starts this pouting song and dance, because he doesn’t want me to leave the crib. Truthfully, @laurenhashianofficial acts the same way. #DontLeaveBigDadde,” he wrote on Instagram Sunday.





The Rock landed in the Bay Area for work Monday.

“just landed. Let’s do this San Francisco & Oakland,” he wrote. “Good to be shooting HBO’s highest rated 30min show where I was born. Full circle.”