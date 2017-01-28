The Secret Service agent who didn’t want to take a bullet for President Trump is learning that social media is a dangerous game

Secret Service agent Kerry O’Grady made news recently when she posted on Facebook claiming that she’d rather endure “jail time” than “take a bullet” for President Donald Trump. She wrote, “I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her.”

The Hatch Act is the federal law that essentially mandates that federal employees cannot make political statements. The Washington Examiner stated they spoke to a spokesperson from the Secret Service who stated that O’Grady is “placed administrative leave while the agency investigates her social media activities.”





Surprisingly, Donald Trump has not commented on the inflammatory Facebook post. He has had Secret Service protection since he became a legitimate candidate in the primaries and he will continue to enjoy the company of agents for the rest of his life.