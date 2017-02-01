The White House changed the way press briefings are conducted
Twitter/@cspan
President Trump’s administration has made a major stride in technology in the White House.

On Wednesday, press secretary Sean Spicer conducted the first ever White House Press Briefing with Skype participants, or “Skype seats:”

But the decision wasn’t without its partisan politics:

Others added their observations:

(H/T Twitter)

Zuri Davis, Rare Staff | Posted on
