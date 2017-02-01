The White House changed the way press briefings are conducted

President Trump’s administration has made a major stride in technology in the White House.
On Wednesday, press secretary Sean Spicer conducted the first ever White House Press Briefing with Skype participants, or “Skype seats:”
RELATED: A major media news outlet apologizes after spreading “fake news” about WH Press Secretary Sean Spicer
But the decision wasn’t without its partisan politics:
RELATED: President Trump and CNN got into a very public fight over ratings and facts
Others added their observations:
(H/T Twitter)