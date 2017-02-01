The White House changed the way press briefings are conducted

President Trump’s administration has made a major stride in technology in the White House.

On Wednesday, press secretary Sean Spicer conducted the first ever White House Press Briefing with Skype participants, or “Skype seats:”

Questions via Skype today at White House Press Briefing with @PressSec Sean Spicer – LIVE on C-SPAN3 https://t.co/lzul4uvRs6 pic.twitter.com/TdQ5yTVjaR — CSPAN (@cspan) February 1, 2017

.@wpri12's own @KimKalunian asking the first question at White House press briefing. pic.twitter.com/I1QRd5L87V — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) February 1, 2017

Smart thing about the “Skype seats” in the White House press briefings is that it guarantees an appearance on local news in a major market. — Philip Bump (@pbump) February 1, 2017

But the decision wasn’t without its partisan politics:

Do reporters have to promise to pander to get Skype access to the White House press briefings? — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) February 1, 2017

Skype questions irk the left because it proves the right wing are now more tech savvy, innovative, youthful and progressive. — Kieran 🇺🇸 (@altWESTERN) February 1, 2017

It's almost like the #Trump admin's "Skype Press Passes" are meant to give voices to right-wingers who peddle them softballs. Ya don't say! — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) February 1, 2017

Others added their observations:

"Why didn't we think of that?" -The Obama admin, probably. https://t.co/3erWxNou5t — Brenna Williams (@brennawilliams) February 1, 2017

Takeaway from today's White House @Skype questions: Cut down the trees and burn all the coal. — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) February 1, 2017

