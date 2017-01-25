The White House delivers a powerful message to the public about 10-year-old Barron Trump

In a statement released Tuesday, the White House asked citizens and media alike to stop teasing and analyzing Barron Trump.

“It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight. The White House fully expects this tradition to continue,” the statement said.

President Trump’s youngest child became fodder for talk show hosts and internet debate after a “Saturday Night Live” writer made a joke about him on Inauguration Day.

Katie Rich said that Barron “will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” Rich was later suspended from the show and apologized for her comment.

In the wake of Rich’s remarks, many people stood up to defend Barron, including someone who knows what it’s like to be ridiculed by the public.

“All children need to be protected from bullying + mockery. (incl. Barron Trump),” Monica Lewinsky wrote on Twitter. “Let’s be better than this.”