The widow of an Army hero and NFL player tells Trump his immigration ban is not what her husband died for

Marie Tillman, the widow of fallen Army hero and NFL player Pat Tillman, blasted President Donald Trump’s immigration ban in a Facebook post as massive protests broke out at major airports across the country Saturday.

She wrote that she is “deeply saddened” by Trump’s executive order and said it’s not what her husband so valiantly fought for while serving in the rugged mountains of Afghanistan, where he died. Tillman turned down a lucrative contract to play for the Arizona Cardinals at age 25 in order to join the Army eight months after 9/11. He was killed by friendly fire in 2004.





Marie Tillman wrote:

Since his death I have embarked on the most meaningful work of my life, supporting the men and women who, like Pat, fight for what this country can be. As I read posts from the community of #Tillman Scholars on my Facebook feed I am encouraged; they are exactly as I knew they would be, poised and ready to fight. I am proud of them and proud to stand with them, we’ve got this.

Many were quick to applaud her words.

“Thanks for your courage in speaking out Marie, and your brave husband’s sacrifice. Don’t be discouraged by those who would tell you to be silent or claim the “left” or “the media” should be silent — they are unclear on the values that separate us from those who would do us harm to begin with,” wrote one supporter.

Others, however, chose to condemn her.

“Marie, may I please ask that you go back & do your research before you make anymore claims for what your husband fought for while serving in the military. President Trump is trying to prevent our country from future attacks etc…& everyone on the left is causing all kinds of unnecessary problems only for their own agenda they are not even proud Americans willing to do what is necessary to protect our country,” another commenter wrote.

Dissenters won’t likely dissuade Marie Tillman from continuing her work or from speaking out in honor of the late Pat Tillman.

She did find love and happiness again, marrying Joe Shenton in 2011. They now have two children, son Mac Patrick Shenton, who was born in 2012, and daughter Francesca, who was born the following year.