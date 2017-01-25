The world mourns the sudden passing of actress and television icon Mary Tyler Moore

Mary Tyler Moore has sadly passed away.

The actress reportedly died on Wednesday according to the Associated Press. The news was reportedly confirmed by her publicist.

She was 80 years old.

On Wednesday, it was reported that she was hospitalized in a Connecticut hospital in “grave condition” and family members were going to say their final goodbyes.

Moore was a trailblazer on and off the screen during her nearly 60-year career. She began her career in Hollywood as a dancer in commercials for Hotpoint appliances and later moved to television shows such as “Richard Diamond, Private Detective,” “Johnny Staccato” and “Bachelor father.”





Her big break came when she was cast as Laura Petrie, a dancer-turned-homemaker, wife and mother on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” She was a series regular from 1961-1966. Moore was possibly best known for her role as Mary Richards, a thirty-something single woman working at a local news producer in Minneapolis on her own series, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show. She played the beloved character and dazzled audiences throughout the show’s seven-year run. The show won 29 Emmys.

Following the success of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Moore went on to appear in several pop culture series including “The Mary Tyler Moore Hour,” “Ellen,” “That ’70s Show” and “Hot In Cleveland.”

Off-camera, Moore was a successful Broadway star, author, producer, wife, mother and activist.

She took to Broadway after “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and starred in several shows in the 1980s including, “Whose Line Is It Anyway,” “Sweet Sue” and the musical version “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” She also produced several plays including, “Noises Off,” “Benefactors” and “The Octette Bridge Club.”

In 1995, Moore released her first memoir, “After All,” where she revealed she was a recovering alcoholic. In 2009, she opened up about her Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis in a second book, “Growing Up Again: Life, Loves, and Oh Yea, Diabetes.”

Moore was married three times and had one child. Her son, Richard Carleton Meeker, Jr. whom she had with her first husband, Richard Carleton Meeker Sr, died in October 1980 after a sawed off shotgun accidentally fired and shot him in the head. He was only 24 years old. She later married to Grant Tinker from 1962-1981 and eventually she wed Robert Levine in 1983 — with whom she remained married until her death.

As for her charity work, Moore worked very closely with the JDRF (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) and even served as the International Chairman. The JDRF created the “Forever Moore” research initiative in 2007 to help with research advances and new treatments for those living with Type 1 Diabetes.

Moore was also a longtime animal lover and worked with Farm Sanctuary to raise awareness about factory farming and the protection of farm animals. She was also a co-founder of Broadway Barks, an annual adopt-a-thon in New York City.

She was a shining star in Hollywood and she will be missed.