“There are no words” — Dick Van Dyke shares heartwrenching clip of Mary Tyler Moore

Actor Dick Van Dyke took to Twitter on Wednesday night to mourn the loss of his famous co-star, Mary Tyler Moore.

Moore, who starred alongside Van Dyke on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and later her own program, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” passed away on Wednesday at age 80.

Several hours after news of her passing was announced, Van Dyke chimed in.

Van Dyke ran of characters in his tweet, but shared a link to the duo performing “I’ve Got Your Number,” from an episode of their famous program.

There are no words.

She was THE BEST!

We always said that we changed each other's lives for the better.

I… https://t.co/Xm8OBbQQ8j — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) January 26, 2017

Earlier in the night, another one of Moore’s co-stars, actor Ed Asner, paid tribute to his friend.

“A great lady I loved and owe so much to has left us. I will miss her. I will never be able to repay her for the blessings that she gave me,”

A great lady I loved and owe so much to has left us. I will miss her. I will never be able to repay her for the blessings that she gave me. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

