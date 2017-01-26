There’s a good chance that the olive oil in your cupboard isn’t olive oil at all

Olive oil is loaded with health benefits — it has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, and has been proven to fight cancer, type 2 diabetes, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease.

But be careful next time you go to the grocery store for a bottle of the good stuff. The olive oil in your cart, cupboard, or pantry may actually be a blend of several types of oil.

Some major brands are guilty of mixing their olives with other oils. These companies include:





Berio

Mezzola

Newman’s Own

Safeway

Whole Foods

If you want pure olive oil, it’s best to buy from smaller local producers.