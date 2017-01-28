There’s good reason why this is one of the most popular bits the girls from “Broad City” ever produced

“Broad City,” a Comedy Central show that began as a web series features Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer as young twenty-somethings trying to navigate New York. While the premise is a little bit played out, the couple bring hilarious writing and magnificent timing to the show. The video of them “taking care of some serious banking business” is the most popular video of the couple on YouTube.

In the first season of the show, there was a ridiculous clip where the girls try to “ball out” but they only have eight-thousand dollars. Inevitably, they realize that it’s really, really tough to be a Gucci-wearing star in the big apple when you only have eight grand to your name. But you have to admire them for trying.





