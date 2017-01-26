These McDonald’s locations are giving away those coveted free bottles of Big Mac sauce
Associated Press
Food and drink

We reported Wednesday that McDonald’s is finally giving away bottles of its beloved Big Mac sauce.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on one, rest assured that you have plenty of options. McDonald’s locations in 44 states and the District of Columbia are participating in the sauce giveaway.

Sadly, that means six states aren’t joining the promotion:

  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Hampshire
  • Oregon
  • Rhode Island
  • Wyoming

But people in those states can still go online for their Big Mac sauce fix. McDonald’s will give away a certain number of bottles through its website on Thursday, Jan. 26.


Those who want to pick up a bottle in person can find participating restaurants on McDonald’s website or through the chain’s Special Sauce Finder app.

But act quickly! Only 10,000 bottles of the sauce are up for grabs!

(H/T: UPI)

