These McDonald’s locations are giving away those coveted free bottles of Big Mac sauce

We reported Wednesday that McDonald’s is finally giving away bottles of its beloved Big Mac sauce.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on one, rest assured that you have plenty of options. McDonald’s locations in 44 states and the District of Columbia are participating in the sauce giveaway.

Sadly, that means six states aren’t joining the promotion:

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

Oregon

Rhode Island

Wyoming

But people in those states can still go online for their Big Mac sauce fix. McDonald’s will give away a certain number of bottles through its website on Thursday, Jan. 26.





RELATED: This chart shows the actual cost of McDonald’s menu items

Those who want to pick up a bottle in person can find participating restaurants on McDonald’s website or through the chain’s Special Sauce Finder app.

But act quickly! Only 10,000 bottles of the sauce are up for grabs!

Here are some of the craziest McDonald’s dishes from around the world:

(H/T: UPI)