These popular breakfast cereals have more sugar than a scoop of ice cream

Often cited as the most important meal of the day, breakfast should be as nutritious and delicious as possible. But with today’s chaotic, on-the-go lifestyle shared by many professionals and families, it’s hard to find a morning option that is easy and gets you out of the door quickly.

Many choose cereal as their go-to for this very reason — it’s a no fuss breakfast option that comes in many different flavors and textures. But while many brands may boast about their cereals’ fiber and low-cholesterol content, far more are brimming with added sugar.





HealthGrove, a health and nutrition data site by Graphiq, identified the breakfast cereals with more sugar than a scoop of ice cream.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a standard 1/2 cup serving of vanilla ice cream contains 14 grams of sugar, so HealthGrove found 24 cereals that exceed 14 grams of sugar per serving and ranked them from least to most sugary. Keep in mind that serving sizes vary from box to box. If there was a tie, the cereal with more calories and then fat was deemed less healthy and therefore ranked higher.

24. Malt-O-Meal Corn Bursts Cereal

Serving size: 1 cup

1 cup Sugar: 15 grams

15 grams Calories: 120

120 Fat: 0 grams

23. Malt-O-Meal Tootie Fruities Cereal

Serving size: 1 cup

1 cup Sugar: 15 grams

15 grams Calories: 130

130 Fat: 0 grams

22. Trader Joe’s Low Fat Granola Cereal – Mixed Berry

Serving size: 0.8 cup

0.8 cup Sugar: 15 grams

15 grams Calories: 210

210 Fat: 3 grams

21. Barbara’s Bakery Morning Oat Crunch Vanilla Almond Cereal

Serving size: 1 cup

1 cup Sugar: 15 grams

15 grams Calories: 220

220 Fat: 3 grams

20. Nature Valley Chocolate Oat Clusters Cereal

Serving size: 1 cup

1 cup Sugar: 15 grams

15 grams Calories: 240

240 Fat: 5 grams

19. Quaker Real Medleys Steel Cut Oatmeal Cranberry Vanilla Almond Cereal

Serving size: 1 package

1 package Sugar: 15 grams

15 grams Calories: 240

240 Fat: 7 grams

18. Malt-O-Meal Berry Colossal Crunch with Marshmallows

Serving size: 1 cup

1 cup Sugar: 16 grams

16 grams Calories: 120

120 Fat: 1.5 grams

17. Post Blueberry Morning Selects Cereal

Serving size: 1.3 cups

1.3 cups Sugar: 16 grams

16 grams Calories: 220

220 Fat: 3 grams

16. Cascadian Farm Organic Dark Chocolate Almond Granola

Serving size: 0.7 cup

0.7 cup Sugar: 16 grams

16 grams Calories: 250

250 Fat: 5 grams

15. Quaker Real Medleys Steel Cut Oatmeal Apple Pear Pecan Cereal

Serving size: 1 package

1 package Sugar: 16 grams

16 grams Calories: 250

250 Fat: 8 grams

14. Malt-O-Meal Chocolate Marshmallow Mateys

Serving size: 0.8 cup

0.8 cup Sugar: 17 grams

17 grams Calories: 120

120 Fat: 1 gram

13. General Mills Total Raisin Bran

Serving size: 0.8 cup

0.8 cup Sugar: 17 grams

17 grams Calories: 120

120 Fat: 1 gram

12. Trader Joe’s Organic Raisin Bran Clusters

Serving size: 1 cup

1 cup Sugar: 17 grams

17 grams Calories: 190

190 Fat: 3 grams

11. Cheerios Protein Oats & Honey Cereal

Serving size: 1.3 cups

1.3 cups Sugar: 17 grams

17 grams Calories: 210

210 Fat: 2.5 grams

10. General Mills Oatmeal Crisp Hearty Raisin Cereal

Serving size: 1 cup

1 cup Sugar: 17 grams

17 grams Calories: 230

230 Fat: 2.5 grams

9. Jenny Craig Frosted Oats Cereal

Serving size: 1 individual pack

1 individual pack Sugar: 18 grams

18 grams Calories: 170

170 Fat: 1 gram

8. Nature Valley Protein Mixed Berry Crunch Cereal

Serving size: 1 cup

1 cup Sugar: 18 grams

18 grams Calories: 270

270 Fat: 4 grams

7. Quaker Real Medleys Oatmeal + Maple Pecan Raisin Cereal

Serving size: 1 package

1 package Sugar: 18 grams

18 grams Calories: 270

270 Fat: 7 grams

6. Post Raisin Bran Cereal

Serving size: 1 cup

1 cup Sugar: 19 grams

19 grams Calories: 190

190 Fat: 1 gram

5. Quaker Real Medleys Supergrains Oatmeal + Banana Walnut Cereal

Serving size: 1 package

1 package Sugar: 19 grams

19 grams Calories: 280

280 Fat: 8 grams

4. Quaker Real Medleys Oatmeal + Peach Almond Cereal

Serving size: 1 package

1 package Sugar: 19 grams

19 grams Calories: 290

290 Fat: 7 grams

3. Malt-O-Meal Raisin Bran Cereal

Serving size: 1 cup

1 cup Sugar: 20 grams

20 grams Calories: 200

200 Fat: 1 gram

2. Cream of Wheat Cinna Apple Walnut Hot Cereal – To-Go Cup

Serving size: 1 container

1 container Sugar: 22 grams

22 grams Calories: 260

260 Fat: 4 grams

1. Quaker Real Medleys Oatmeal+ Apple Walnut Cereal