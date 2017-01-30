These popular breakfast cereals have more sugar than a scoop of ice cream

Often cited as the most important meal of the day, breakfast should be as nutritious and delicious as possible. But with today’s chaotic, on-the-go lifestyle shared by many professionals and families, it’s hard to find a morning option that is easy and gets you out of the door quickly.
Many choose cereal as their go-to for this very reason — it’s a no fuss breakfast option that comes in many different flavors and textures. But while many brands may boast about their cereals’ fiber and low-cholesterol content, far more are brimming with added sugar.
HealthGrove, a health and nutrition data site by Graphiq, identified the breakfast cereals with more sugar than a scoop of ice cream.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a standard 1/2 cup serving of vanilla ice cream contains 14 grams of sugar, so HealthGrove found 24 cereals that exceed 14 grams of sugar per serving and ranked them from least to most sugary. Keep in mind that serving sizes vary from box to box. If there was a tie, the cereal with more calories and then fat was deemed less healthy and therefore ranked higher.
24. Malt-O-Meal Corn Bursts Cereal
- Serving size: 1 cup
- Sugar: 15 grams
- Calories: 120
- Fat: 0 grams
23. Malt-O-Meal Tootie Fruities Cereal
- Serving size: 1 cup
- Sugar: 15 grams
- Calories: 130
- Fat: 0 grams
22. Trader Joe’s Low Fat Granola Cereal – Mixed Berry
- Serving size: 0.8 cup
- Sugar: 15 grams
- Calories: 210
- Fat: 3 grams
21. Barbara’s Bakery Morning Oat Crunch Vanilla Almond Cereal
- Serving size: 1 cup
- Sugar: 15 grams
- Calories: 220
- Fat: 3 grams
20. Nature Valley Chocolate Oat Clusters Cereal
- Serving size: 1 cup
- Sugar: 15 grams
- Calories: 240
- Fat: 5 grams
19. Quaker Real Medleys Steel Cut Oatmeal Cranberry Vanilla Almond Cereal
- Serving size: 1 package
- Sugar: 15 grams
- Calories: 240
- Fat: 7 grams
18. Malt-O-Meal Berry Colossal Crunch with Marshmallows
- Serving size: 1 cup
- Sugar: 16 grams
- Calories: 120
- Fat: 1.5 grams
17. Post Blueberry Morning Selects Cereal
- Serving size: 1.3 cups
- Sugar: 16 grams
- Calories: 220
- Fat: 3 grams
16. Cascadian Farm Organic Dark Chocolate Almond Granola
- Serving size: 0.7 cup
- Sugar: 16 grams
- Calories: 250
- Fat: 5 grams
15. Quaker Real Medleys Steel Cut Oatmeal Apple Pear Pecan Cereal
- Serving size: 1 package
- Sugar: 16 grams
- Calories: 250
- Fat: 8 grams
14. Malt-O-Meal Chocolate Marshmallow Mateys
- Serving size: 0.8 cup
- Sugar: 17 grams
- Calories: 120
- Fat: 1 gram
13. General Mills Total Raisin Bran
- Serving size: 0.8 cup
- Sugar: 17 grams
- Calories: 120
- Fat: 1 gram
12. Trader Joe’s Organic Raisin Bran Clusters
- Serving size: 1 cup
- Sugar: 17 grams
- Calories: 190
- Fat: 3 grams
11. Cheerios Protein Oats & Honey Cereal
- Serving size: 1.3 cups
- Sugar: 17 grams
- Calories: 210
- Fat: 2.5 grams
10. General Mills Oatmeal Crisp Hearty Raisin Cereal
- Serving size: 1 cup
- Sugar: 17 grams
- Calories: 230
- Fat: 2.5 grams
9. Jenny Craig Frosted Oats Cereal
- Serving size: 1 individual pack
- Sugar: 18 grams
- Calories: 170
- Fat: 1 gram
8. Nature Valley Protein Mixed Berry Crunch Cereal
- Serving size: 1 cup
- Sugar: 18 grams
- Calories: 270
- Fat: 4 grams
7. Quaker Real Medleys Oatmeal + Maple Pecan Raisin Cereal
- Serving size: 1 package
- Sugar: 18 grams
- Calories: 270
- Fat: 7 grams
6. Post Raisin Bran Cereal
- Serving size: 1 cup
- Sugar: 19 grams
- Calories: 190
- Fat: 1 gram
5. Quaker Real Medleys Supergrains Oatmeal + Banana Walnut Cereal
- Serving size: 1 package
- Sugar: 19 grams
- Calories: 280
- Fat: 8 grams
4. Quaker Real Medleys Oatmeal + Peach Almond Cereal
- Serving size: 1 package
- Sugar: 19 grams
- Calories: 290
- Fat: 7 grams
3. Malt-O-Meal Raisin Bran Cereal
- Serving size: 1 cup
- Sugar: 20 grams
- Calories: 200
- Fat: 1 gram
2. Cream of Wheat Cinna Apple Walnut Hot Cereal – To-Go Cup
- Serving size: 1 container
- Sugar: 22 grams
- Calories: 260
- Fat: 4 grams
1. Quaker Real Medleys Oatmeal+ Apple Walnut Cereal
- Serving size: 1 package
- Sugar: 22 grams
- Calories: 290
- Fat: 8 grams