These superfoods will help your brain work better

Feeding your brain the right foods can make a big difference in how you think and feel. Being spaced out or feeling foggy brained could actually be your body’s cry for more brain-healthy nutrients.

You probably reach for a cup of coffee in these moments, and according to Dr. David Jockers, that’s not all bad. Coffee stimulates blood flow to the brain, which improves its function. Green tea and matcha are also great ways to get a caffeine boost because they contain antioxidants, which can clear heavy metal toxins from brain cells.

Brain cells rely on omega-3s to function, but some foods supply better quality nutrients than others. Salmon contains long-chain omega-3s, which are even better than the short-chain omega-3s found in flax. He recommends getting wild caught salmon from Alaska for the purest quality.





RELATED: Watch these people’s hilarious reactions to trying superfoods for the first time

Other good sources of quality fatty acids include avocados, olives, and olive oil.

Lemons and limes contain both bioflavonoids and vitamin C, which together reduce inflammation to help blood flow to your brain.

Coconut oil has medium-chain fatty acids that act like fuel for your brain to help it grow new neurons.

Even rosemary acts as a superfood to your brain, helping you form memories better.

Watch to see all the fascinating science behind these brain foods.