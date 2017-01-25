These vintage kitchen gadgets are way cooler than the stuff we have today

With all the awesome kitchen gadgets popping up these days, you would think we’ve seen it all. As it turns out, there are some pretty useful tools from the 50s and 60s that somehow fell out of use and were never replaced by anything better.

Watch as YouTuber Emmy Made in Japan tests a thrift-store haul of vintage kitchen tools. (A juicer that squeezes just a single wedge of lemon would be so useful for putting lemon juice onto seafood or lime onto tacos without accidentally squirting your neighbor!) Watch to see what other neat things she found.





Are the gadgets we have today really better than these from the past?