They shoot, they dance, they sing — “The Three Amigos” is the best of ’80s comedy

“The Three Amigos” is often considered one of the best films of Steve Martin’s career. The movie has all the hallmarks of a classic — quotable dialogue, star power, and a few scenes that would bring even a communist to laughter. Chevy Chase and Steve Martin were joined by lesser known actor Martin Short, and they all brought the funny.

The film centers around three silent film-era stars who are thrown out of their studio. In a zany twist of events, they end up as vigilantes who rescue a Mexican village and save the girl.





When they first show up in Mexico, they have a little singalong at a bar that’s hilarious in context.