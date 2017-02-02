They took the internet by storm, and now this singing father-daughter duo is melting our hearts on “Ellen”

This has to be one of the cutest performances we have ever seen on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

After they went viral in their recent video singing “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” on Facebook, DeGeneres decided to invite them to her show to sing for her audience.

At the end of the song, DeGeneres cheered for 4-year old Clair and her dad, Dave.

“That was fantastic!” she said. “I know you want to go to Disneyland because you like Disney movies, and you love ‘Finding Dory,’ so we have an amazing partnership with Shutterfly, and they want to celebrate great moments like this! They are going to give you and your family a trip to Disneyland and whole bunch of these toys!”





So cute!