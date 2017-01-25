Things could get scary for Jennifer Lopez now that a judge made a ruling about her alleged stalker

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is without protection now that a judge has made a ruling in a request against her alleged stalker.

According to TMZ, Lopez had a temporary restraining order against Tim McLanahan, a man her security team claims has been following her from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, and has shown up at her home unannounced with unwanted gifts.

Lopez was reportedly seeking a permanent restraining order, but a judge dismissed the case. The tabloid reports that Lopez’s security team was told they didn’t have to appear in court on Tuesday because McLanahan could not be found and the legal documents were never given to him. TMZ says that’s the reason why the judge dismissed Lopez’s case.





The temporary restraining order has reportedly expired, and Lopez now fears for her life as well as the safety of her two children, Max and Emme.

TMZ reports that in order to serve the papers, the security team could have essentially tricked McLanahan into coming out of hiding by having a judge sign off on posting a legal notice in the newspaper. Had Lopez been awarded the permanent restraining order, McLanahan would have been arrested if he showed up anywhere withing 100 yards of Lopez.

The singer is reportedly letting her legal team take over now.