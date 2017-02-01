Things get hot on “The Voice” set between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

We’re pretty excited for the debut of the new season of “The Voice” on Feb. 27. Sure, we love to see the great talent, and there always seems to be a promising country artist among the contestants. More than that though, we’re looking forward to seeing Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship continue to blossom before our very eyes.

“Entertainment Tonight” spent some time on the set as the new season taped, and they got a pretty good look at how things might unfold between the two. And it sounded like things get pretty flirty. Gwen did tell one contestant, “I just did a country song with Blake Shelton. I got the hookup” and Blake quickly responded, “That’s so inappropriate to talk about us hooking up!”





Obviously, there will be plenty of good-natured teasing between the couple and fellow coaches Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, but as intimate as Blake and Gwen are, when it comes to “The Voice,” the gloves are coming off.

“I only have one goal when it comes to this show — to win with an artist,” Blake said. “It just feels so good to say to that person, ‘I knew you could do this.’”

And Gwen says, “I love to see people work hard and make it, and stand at the top of the steps.”

Obviously, all of the coaches have hopes of victory, but hopefully the fierce competition won’t drive a wedge between the country superstar and his poster queen.