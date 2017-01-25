This beloved first lady’s lemon pound cake is our new favorite dessert

Everything’s bigger and more delicious in Texas.

Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson, wife of 36th President of the United States Lyndon B. Johnson, did a lot for the country during her time as first lady, including pushing for the Highway Beautification Act. The Texas native was also an incredible cook, and this divine lemon pound cake reflects that.

This recipe from Estelle’s also includes directions for whipping up a lemon buttermilk glaze — the perfect finishing touch for such a tasty Southern treat.





You will need:

Cake

¾ cup butter, softened

1¼ cups sugar

8 egg yolks

2½ cups flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

Glaze

2 cups powdered sugar

1-2 tablespoons lemon juice

1-2 teaspoons buttermilk

Zest of 1 lemon

Get the full recipe for Lady Bird’s lemon pound cake at Estelle’s.