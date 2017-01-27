This country music young gun proves the stars are just like us

It’s fun to imagine that country music’s most successful stars might lead lives just shy of Kardashian luxury. Do they have drivers, cooks and house-keepers? Do they regularly dine on lobster, prime rib, rack of lamb off of beautiful china at a dining room table that seats 16?

Even though country’s biggest and best entertainers regularly say they’re just like us, sometimes it take seeing it to believe it.

Well, guess what? We’re seeing it and it’s filling our hearts with a sweet sense of joy.





On Jan. 26, Sam Hunt shared a pair of photos on his Instagram page. The first showed the talented and handsome hunk walking through his front door with a couple of pizza boxes in his hand. Come on now. No matter how successful you get, no matter how fat your bank account is…you can’t stop eating pizza!

The goods!

The second photo shows Sam inside his home with his stunning bride-to-be, Hannah, enjoying that yummy pizza. What makes it so super real is that they aren’t at a dining room table that seats 16. They’re on their couch. They aren’t eating off of beautiful china, they’re eating right out of the box. And while both Sam and Hannah are drop dead gorgeous and in amazing shape. They each have their own pizza.

Partner in crime…body like a back road 😍

This doesn’t look like unfamiliar territory to either of them as Hannah licks her fingers and Sam pours hot sauce on his slice. And for that, they’ve earned our mad respect.

The only question that remains is…sausage or pepperoni?