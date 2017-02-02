This country star explains the bittersweet reason why he might envy you

The life of a touring musician can look like a lot of fun — traveling the country (sometimes the world) with your band in a different city every night and playing music to adoring crowds. But, the road can be hard. That whole “different city every night” isn’t as easy as it sounds when you’re living out of a suitcase. And imagine not being able to share major experiences with the people you love the most.
“It’s the part that I don’t like,” Aaron Watson says. In a Rare Country exclusive, the Texas superstar opened up about the darker side to life on the road. “It’s hard because I’m homesick when I’m gone,” he says. “Sometimes I feel like I don’t live while I’m gone, I just kind of exist while I’m out on the road and I feel like I’m really living when I’m home.”
Need to be honest… yes it was an exciting week announcing we are playing the @rodeohouston & @opry but there is a flip side to all of this. I've been gone so much lately that it is taking its toll on me. On the way to the airport, I saw this hearse… and it hit me right in the heart. Life is short. Life is fragile. I need to do a better job focusing on the things that God desires for me not the things that I often desire for myself. I've got a long ways to go. Thankful for the grace, mercy and forgiveness of Jesus Christ. Love all of you… make the most of today 🙂 See ya tonight in Sioux Falls South Dakota. Here is a trustworthy saying that deserves full acceptance: Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners–of whom I am the worst. 1 Timothy 1:15
Make no mistake, Aaron isn’t complaining. The father of Jack, Jake and Jolee Kate adds, “The older they get, the tougher it is on me because they understand more and they miss me, but cry me a river. I’m not the only mom or dad that has to make those sacrifices. Lots of moms and dads are out there working hard to make a living for their family and that’s just part of it, but I do miss them and I ache when I’m out on the road. I literally ache to see them. I can’t help it and I can’t help but grieve that I’m missing precious memories. But on the flip side, we get to make some memories, and we make the most of them.”
Those memories often come courtesy of the Mouse. Aaron laughs and tells us, “I told baby girl if she wants me to take her to Disney World the week before Christmas every year until the day I die, I’ll do that. And, sure enough, we’re on year two now. We took the time off and flew to Disney World and stayed up until 2 in the morning doing the extended pass play and it just kicked my butt carrying that little 40-pound, blue-eyed brunette on my shoulders a hundred miles a day. It kicked my butt.”
Wow I'm tired! Now I think I need a vacation after this Disney World vacation! Ha! We had so much fun but now it's back to the grindstone for old man Watson! I'm looking forward to a good nights rest and then I'm coming to see ya tomorrow night AMARILLO! I know it's gonna be way cold outside but it's gonna be cozy & warm inside the Midnight Rodeo. Bring your family and friends and help us spread the word! Always feels good to be back home! Hope to see ya tomorrow night at the MIDNIGHT RODEO AMARILLO 🙂
Aaron is with his family now, but he hits the road for domestic touring dates starting Feb. 3.
It may not be long before one of Aaron’s sons packs up to hit the road with dad, though. Jake is showing an aptitude for the guitar. In an Instagram post, the Texan shows off his boy’s talent and writes, “As I’ve told my kids, if you want it, you gotta work for it! I love this kid’s work ethic and passion for music and baseball!”
The post continues, “It inspires me as we get ready to fight an uphill battle by releasing another independent album in a mainstream major label kind of world”
As I've told my kids, if you want it, you gotta work for it! I love this kids work ethic and passion for music and baseball! It inspires me as we get ready to fight an uphill battle by releasing another independent album in a main stream major label kind of world! I'm so excited and nervous at the same time, but when it's all said and done, regardless of what happens, I will sleep well at night knowing I gave it my best! Thanks for the reminder, Jake Watson! You are one heck of a guitar playing, smooth fielding short stop! Your daddy loves ya! Oh and be on the look out…new Jolee Kate videos promoting her Daddy's new album are coming out soon!! Ha! *Pre-order VAQUERO by clicking the link below or the link in the bio… smarturl.it/Vaquero
That new album, “Vaquero,” comes out Feb. 24 and is packed full of solid country hits. It also follows up 2015’s “The Underdog,” which blew Nashville away when it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. That’s a pretty hefty accomplishment considering he had no major record label or radio campaign!