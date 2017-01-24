This country star was nearly arrested in the nude while filming his new video

We can honestly say we’ve never seen a weirder music video for a country song than Tucker Beathard’s new clip for “Momma and Jesus.”

We first spoke with Tucker about the video in December when Rare Country traveled with him for his show at Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort in the Bahamas.

Bahamas with my dudes @edenjwalker and @andrewstone20 A photo posted by Tucker Beathard (@tuckerbeathard) on Dec 10, 2016 at 5:23pm PST

During our interview, Tucker showed off the welts on his arm he’d gotten from getting shot by paintballs for the “Momma and Jesus” video shoot. He told us the video was inspired by his childhood love of the MTV show “Jackass” and his own take of the show, “Idiots in the Making.” That’s right. Tucker and his friends filmed themselves doing all kinds of crazy stunts, much to the dismay of his mom.





Tucker says, ” We’d take wagons down hills. Shoot each other with paintball guns. Just stuff, like, ‘What were we doing?'”

Now that we’ve seen the crazy video for “Momma and Jesus,” it’s clear Tucker and his friends still haven’t grown up. That’s really Tucker jumping a bike into an inflated pool and dressed up in women’s underwear and a wig to get pelted with paintballs.

What’s even crazier is it was 100 percent Tucker’s idea to have him and his friends put on the bra and panties for that stunt. He wouldn’t go into specifics, but Tucker did tell us it wasn’t his first time wearing a bra and panties to get a laugh.

He admits, “I wish I could say it was. Sometimes I like to mess around and mess with people. So, it’s definitely my first time in a cheetah bra, that’s for sure.”

Tucker and his pals took measures to protect the family jewels, though.

“We had a cup, thank God,” Tucker says, “’cause I actually took one right there. It didn’t hurt, though.

Since Tucker insisted on doing all of his own stunts, the stunt man they hired actually quit midway through the shoot. By the end of the day, Tucker and his friends had also worn out the video director and crew. That’s when things got really crazy as Tucker and his friends got naked and rode a pedal tavern through downtown Nashville. They were instructed to stay on the pedal tavern no matter what, but Tucker was feeling rebellious.

He says, “The woman was like, ‘Don’t get off the pedal tavern,’ so I looked at a couple of my friends and said, ‘I’m leaving. I’m leaving.’ So, we ditched and then started running through Nashville just the three of us pretty much naked. Just literally running around. It was literally just us three. I remember no one could find us in Nashville. Even a cop stopped and started chasing us. We ran from them, and they lost us.”

Back at the video shoot, the director and crew just threw up their hands once Tucker ran off.

He adds with a laugh, “That was the end of the video. They were done.”

Dear Lord and momma, please have mercy on this young man!

“Momma and Jesus” is the follow up to Tucker’s breakthrough hit, “Rock On.”