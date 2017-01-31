This country star’s childhood memories went up in flames, but a few precious items were spared

Rising country star William Michael Morgan seemed destined for stardom from a young age. When he was growing up, he won talent contests at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in West Tennessee and recorded independent albums featuring his signature country vocal style.

A few items from his childhood, like the trophy he won in that contest and his first guitar, still remain and will soon go on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Sadly, many of the mementos from William Michael Morgan’s childhood have been lost forever.

William tells Rare Country, “I actually lost a lot of stuff about five years ago to a house fire. My mom and dad’s house burned down back in Mississippi. It was right when I was in the process of moving up to Nashville.”

https://www.instagram.com/officialcmhof/ So excited to be featured in @officialcmhof’s 2017 exhibit American Currents (The Music of 2016) next to my hero Keith Whitley! #CMHOF50 A photo posted by William Michael Morgan (@wmmorganmusic) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

Rare Country recently caught up with William as he looked through the items that did survive that fire and will now be included in the Hall of Fame’s upcoming American Currents (The Music of 2016) exhibit. One item that really stood out to him was the baby spoon his mom got at the hospital when he was born.

Oh dang look at that guy. Only thing that’s changed is the color of my hat 😉 A photo posted by William Michael Morgan (@wmmorganmusic) on Jan 3, 2016 at 8:22am PST

William says, “To think that we still have something like [my baby spoon], when some of our most precious pictures and this or that might have been lost — we still have this. I didn’t even know my mom had that. That tears me up a bit.”

Check out our Facebook Live with William, and then go see his items on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum starting March 17.