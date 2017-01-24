This cowboy had a few too many, but at least he got the police officer to dance during his DUI stop

A DUI is a terrible thing for anybody, but one cowboy decided to make the most of his. He probably doesn’t start off on the best note, as the officer approaches his car, he greets her by saying, “Oh Hell, there ya are.”

He tries to make it clear that he hasn’t been drinking by actually singing the ABCs backwards, and the police officer responds, “Remarkable, I’ve actually never seen anybody do that.” But the truly awesome part of the encounter occurs when she asks him to walk the line, and, of course, he started line dancing. A brief dance-off ensued and unfortunately for the denim clad drinker, he ended his night behind bars.





