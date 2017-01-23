This dad gives hilarious advice on how to “punish” your misbehaving child

YouTube’s “How to DAD” creates funny and cute videos that give advice or tutorials on how to do certain things with your child. He’s created videos on how to go grocery shopping with a child, how to wash the car with a child, how to put a baby to sleep and how to get a baby to clean the house — just to name a few.

This time he’s giving advice on how to “punish” a child who is misbehaving. His advice is funny, because it pokes fun at the ways many parents end up punishing their children, especially toddlers.





In the video, he describes eight different parenting punishments styles, and we bet you can relate to at least a couple of these.

There’s the wooden spoon dad, who threatens his child that they’ll have to go bake if they don’t behave; the carefree dad, who just ignores his child; the serious voice dad, who takes on a low tone while admonishing his child; the confused dad, who can’t remember who goes to the naughty room; the Santa threats all year round dad, who threatens that Santa won’t come if they’re naughty; the time-out dad, who puts his child in the time-out chair — only to have them get out of the chair two seconds later; the make them feel bad by crying a little bit dad, who uses fake tears to make his child behave; and finally, the empty threats dad, who threatens punishments that he’ll never go through with.

Which one are you?