This divine little dessert is a muffin, a donut, and a snickerdoodle rolled into one
Sweet Little Bluebird
This divine little dessert is a muffin, a donut, and a snickerdoodle rolled into one

We think the best desserts are the ones that double as acceptable breakfast foods.

Unlike a slice of cake, these adorable snickerdoodle donut muffins from Sweet Little Bluebird have plenty of elements of a good breakfast. They’re muffins, of course, and they’re also packed with heart-healthy cinnamon.

You will need:

Muffins

  • ¾ cup sugar
  • ½ cup butter, melted
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

  • ¾ cup milk
  • 1½ cups all-purpose flour
  • Pinch of nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
  • ⅛ teaspoon cream of tartar (optional)
  • 1½ teaspoons baking powder

Coating

  • ½ cup butter, melted
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 1½ teaspoons cinnamon

Get the full recipe from Sweet Little Bluebird.

