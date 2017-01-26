This divine little dessert is a muffin, a donut, and a snickerdoodle rolled into one

We think the best desserts are the ones that double as acceptable breakfast foods.
Unlike a slice of cake, these adorable snickerdoodle donut muffins from Sweet Little Bluebird have plenty of elements of a good breakfast. They’re muffins, of course, and they’re also packed with heart-healthy cinnamon.
RELATED: This adorable bite-size treat is a cookie, a cupcake and a coconut cream pie all in one
You will need:
Muffins
- ¾ cup sugar
- ½ cup butter, melted
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¾ cup milk
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
- Pinch of nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon cream of tartar (optional)
- 1½ teaspoons baking powder
Coating
- ½ cup butter, melted
- ½ cup sugar
- 1½ teaspoons cinnamon
Get the full recipe from Sweet Little Bluebird.