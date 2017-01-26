This divine little dessert is a muffin, a donut, and a snickerdoodle rolled into one

We think the best desserts are the ones that double as acceptable breakfast foods.

Unlike a slice of cake, these adorable snickerdoodle donut muffins from Sweet Little Bluebird have plenty of elements of a good breakfast. They’re muffins, of course, and they’re also packed with heart-healthy cinnamon.

You will need:

Muffins

¾ cup sugar

½ cup butter, melted

½ teaspoon vanilla extract



¾ cup milk

1½ cups all-purpose flour

Pinch of nutmeg

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon cream of tartar (optional)

1½ teaspoons baking powder

Coating

½ cup butter, melted

½ cup sugar

1½ teaspoons cinnamon

Get the full recipe from Sweet Little Bluebird.