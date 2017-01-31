This Florida husband made the ultimate sacrifice for his family when gunmen invaded their home

Andy Fockler, 38, was an operations manager at the Villages Day Sun newspaper in Florida. More importantly, he was a husband and stepfather who was willing to risk it all to keep his family safe.

When masked gunmen entered his north Florida home on Sunday, Fockler did everything he could to protect his wife Janey Fockler, including using himself as a human shield when the attackers opened fire on her, an act that ended his life. His stepson, 18-year-old Bailey Zylo, however, was sadly killed while he slept in his bed.





The Marion County Sheriff’s department is still trying to piece together the events of the night. According to what Mrs. Fockler’s father John Zylo told the Ocala Star-Banner, however, at least seven people entered the home around 8:30 in the morning on Sunday. In addition to Fockler, his wife and stepson, the couple’s teenage daughter, two small children and Mrs. Fockler’s nephew were also in the home. Aside from Fockler and Zylo, no others were harmed.

“They demanded money, but ended up only taking a box of guns,” Zylo said. “I hope they [law enforcement] find them before I do.”

On Facebook, Janey Fockler has posted several photos of her husband and son following the incident, saying, “My life..why would someone take them away from me.”

Before that, she simply posted a status, which read, “I love u two wit all my heart..i no ur hear wit me.please help me threw this.”

Later on, she shared a picture of her son, writing, “My baby…make sure u watch over me and ur sister..i no ur with dad.and I’m trying to b strong but I don’t think I can go on..no one will ever no this pain.”

A community prayer vigil will be held in honor of the heroic husband and son on Tuesday night. In the meantime, police are encouraging those with any information in connection with the case to call the Sheriff’s Office at 732-9111 or call Crime Stoppers of Marion County anonymously at 352-368-7867.

