This guy combines his Christopher Walken impression with Darth Vader’s lines, mixing deadpan with the dark side

Darth Vader is an iconic film villain. He cuts a menacing figure, a towering, half mechanical monster clad in black armor that hides even his face. A huge part of what makes Vader imposing is not in his appearance but in how he sounds. The mechanical breathing, combined with James Earl Jones’ deep voice, help create an antagonist that’s stuck around in pop culture for 40 years. So what would happen if you had a different actor voice Vader, say, Christopher Walken?

This guy, who has a pretty good Walken impression, gave us a glimpse of what this twist on Vader might be like. Suffice to say, he’s not as intimidating as the normal Vader.

Then again, Walken has played villains before and done a good job. With the right lines, maybe a Darth Walken could be a frightening guy.