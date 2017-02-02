This iconic country television series could be making a return

It’s no “Nashville,” but then again, it wasn’t supposed to be. And while the current hit TV series has launched the musical careers of some of its cast, like Charles Esten, Clare Bowen, and Lennon and Maisy, its country music predecessor, “Hee Haw,” sparked the careers of artists like Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Tanya Tucker, Randy Travis and Wynonna Judd. It also became a mainstay in Saturday night family viewing.

Now there is talk that the hilarious and successful series may be coming back. According to the Nashville Business Journal, Ryman Hospitality Properties is considering resurrecting the hit show that ran for more than 20 years. Considering the success of “Nashville,” it makes sense.





Nothing definite has been announced regarding filming schedules, cast, air date or network, but there is also discussion of a “comedic, country-themed” play that might run in New York City. Before you dismiss that idea, remember that Reba McEntire made her Broadway debut in “Annie Get Your Gun” in 2001, and country artists like Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers and K.T. Oslin have also been active in the city that doesn’t sleep.

Ryman CEO Colin Reed says, “We think humor around country [music] is a good thing. … We want to be in the content-distribution business and communicate country music and humor to people who don’t see this stuff.”

With comical country stars like Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood and, of course, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood around, we should be able to supply an endless amount of “Hee Haw” humor.