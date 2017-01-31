This New York pastor shared on Facebook a radical, one-time way to protest President Trump

Rev. Philip Pizzo, the pastor of a largely immigrant Catholic church in Queens, N.Y., gave his followers one extremely radical way to protest President Donald Trump: Jump off a skyscraper.

Pizzo posted a meme on Facebook that showed an illustration of a man plummeting from a building, with the statement: “SHOW YOUR HATE FOR TRUMP. DO IT FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE. #JumpAgainstTrump.”

The pastor told the New York Post, that he just thought the meme was “funny” and that he is not advocating suicide: “I do not promote suicide. I’ve helped many people over the years, and it does not promote suicide. It was funny.”





However, some of Pizzo’s parishioners didn’t share his sense of humor.

“Suicide is not funny, plain and simple,” congregant Carlos Coburn told the Post. Coburn once sought counseling from Pizzo because he was struggling with thoughts about killing himself. “It’s disturbing for someone in my situation. I know this man, he baptized me, and I don’t want to go back to his church.”

The meme caused a bit of a firestorm. A representative for the Diocese of Brooklyn said the Facebook post does not reflect the church’s stance and has been removed.

“Father Pizzo did share the meme in question on his personal Facebook page,” diocese spokesman Vito Formica told the Post. “He says he intended it as satire only, regrets the offense it has caused and has deleted it. This post does not, in any way, represent the view of the church.”

A former congregant, Alex Leston, said he was “appalled” by the meme, and told the Post it shows that Pizzo is disconnected from his congregation.

“The parish he is supposed to be serving is mainly Latin American and Caribbean,” Leston said. “It’s not a good look for him.”