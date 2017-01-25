This NYPD cop was busted for allegedly having phone sex with a 16-year-old girl and sending her a lewd video

A New York police officer was busted last week for having phone sex with a 16-year-old girl and sending her video of him masturbating, according to the Suffolk County police.

David P. Stagliano, 38, is part of the NYPD’s mounted unit, was suspended and charged with disseminating indecent material to a minor and endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to the New York Daily News, Stagliano sent the girl a 21-second cellphone video and followed it up with a phone. The complaint said he was groaning and grunting into the phone, and “inducing her to engage in sexual conduct.”





On his Facebook profile, Stagliano describes himself as a married veteran. He was arraigned Saturday in Suffolk County and freed on $5,000 bond. He’s due back in court Thursday.

Last summer, Stagliano used his horse to help chase down a robbery suspect in Midtown.

According to the Daily News, on June 20, Stagliano was patrolling on Sixth Ave. near W. 47th St. atop his mount, Pugsley, when a passerby flagged him and another officer down to let them know about a fight near the Rockefeller train station. When he arrived he found a bruised woman who said a man punched her in the face and took her purse.

The other officer chased down the suspect, with an assist from Stagliano, the police said.