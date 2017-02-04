Rare Animals

This parrot had an all-bird birthday party because there’s nothing better than funny and cute

Article will continue after advertisement

Marine, the parrot, isn’t like some of the other lonely parrots that live their lives in isolation, he’s got a lot of friends. So, obviously, when it was time for Marine to have his fifth birthday, he threw a party, and all his bird buddies were invited.

RELATED: A Kansas family named their illegal pet deer after a “Bambi” character–then an armed game warden got involved

It turns out that this parrot actually has a lot to say–or he knows a few phrases, but he says them a lot. His vocabulary consists of “I love you, whaya doin'” and “come again.” And while you might be a dog or a cat person, this kind of video makes everybody want a parrot…or twelve.


RELATED: This video collage just proves that cats and dogs are still trying to live together

Module Voice Image
Alex Thomas, Rare Staff | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement