This store got visitors good with a prank inspired by a popular horror film

“The Ring” is a horror film that nearly everyone knows the plot of. You watch the cursed video tape, and then 7 days later, the girl in the video (named Samara in the American films) comes out of your TV screen and kills you. Based on a Japanese film, “The Ring” is now franchise in its own right, with the third movie so far due out in February, entitled “Rings.” To get the word out for the movie, Paramount Pictures decided to play a prank on shoppers at an electronics store.

The prank was pretty simple in concept, though it required a lot of work. The pranksters replaced one of the display TVs in the store with a trap door to another room. When customers were distracted by the salesman and an excerpt from “Rings” was playing on each of the TVs, the pranksters raised the trap door, allowing the actress dressed as Samara to seemingly step out of the television.

Needless to say, the unsuspecting customers went running.