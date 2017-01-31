This Valentine’s Day, nothing says “I love you” more deliciously than red velvet lava cake

It’s one of the most popular Valentine’s Day desserts out there. And in addition to being delicious, molten chocolate cake is easier than you think to make at home.

We’ve encountered peanut butter and Oreo lava cakes, but this Valentine’s Day, we’re madly in love with the red velvet version from PureWow.

You will need:

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

Pinch of salt

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1½ ounces semisweet chocolate

½ cup powdered sugar



1 egg

1 egg yolk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons red food coloring

This recipe makes two cakes — perfect for sharing with someone you love! Get it here.