This video of a VERY enthusiastic fan has the country music world buzzing

We’ve all heard that saying “actions speak louder than words,” and one great country music fan just found that out.

Ryan Charles attended Florida Georgia Line’s show in Tallahassee, Fla., over the weekend and, from the looks of it, had the best time. During the duo’s monster hit ballad, “H.O.L.Y.,” Ryan was in a prime location, pressed against the rail right in front of Brian and Tyler. In a bright green Mt. Dew t-shirt and a side-cocked red ball cap, this awesome country fan threw his head back and sang as hard as he could. It’s obvious he didn’t care if the superstars noticed him or not. He was loving the music and savoring every word of the lyrics.





RELATED: This adorable boy’s rendition of this Florida Georgia Line chart-topper is melting our hearts

But Brian and Tyler did notice, and they managed to capture video of this great FGL supporter to share on their Instagram page.

You Can't Mistake Passion. We love this. 👊🏻 A video posted by Florida Georgia Line (@flagaline) on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:03pm PST

And Ryan wasn’t finished! After having what could only be assumed was an amazing time at the show, he went directly to FGL, via video, thanking them for such a great show and those good, gracious southern boys were equally grateful. They share Ryan’s second video on Instagram and said, “We love you […] glad we could make a memory together.”

Well, due to the overwhelming response from the "Mountain Dew" guy singing HOLY this weekend, we were just sent this video. We love you @tm42dreameater and glad we could make a memory together. #FanGoals #WokeUpLikeThis #TeddyBearGameStrong A video posted by Florida Georgia Line (@flagaline) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

RELATED: Florida Georgia Line is whetting our appetite for what they have in store for fans this year

So remember, if you’re going to be attending one of the upcoming shows on Florida Georgia Line’s “Dig Your Roots Tour,” which also includes Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane, they could be watching you.

Kinda like Santa Claus, huh?